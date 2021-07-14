93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Founder, The Ayars Agency

Boasting an influential decade-long career rooted in brand and entertainment marketing, Ashaunna Ayars is the branding mastermind behind campaigns for some of the world’s top music stars and brands. From historic icons to modern-day chart-toppers, Ayars has leveraged her experience as senior vice president of marketing of Island Def Jam Music Group and Warner Bros. to drive results that stick.

Over the years, Ayars has pushed the envelope as a dynamic connector, executing high-impact campaigns with multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists such as Mary J. Blige, Common, and others. A multifaceted, forward-thinking professional, Ayars’s true passion lies in her natural ability to transform ideas into results. A strategic thinker, she has developed and executed dynamic marketing strategies that run the gamut from influencer campaigns to product launches. Additionally, she has created and delivered original content across social, digital, outdoor, and point-of-purchase platforms for major artist brands, including Janet Jackson, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Young Jeezy, Fabolous, Jill Scott, Swizz Beatz, and Janelle Monáe.

