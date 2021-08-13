Celebrity News
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Update on Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy

Yella Beezy at Rolling Loud Miami

Lourdes Sukari

Update on Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy

 

Earlier this week the ‘Headlock’ rapper shared a small video on his story of a incident involving Police lights and the rapper has now taken to IG to update his fans on his version of what happened.

 

 

According to Yella Beezy he was harassed and arrested for a bottle of hand sanitizer?

 

“I went to jail and got arrested for hand sanitizer, not no drugs bruh. Let me tell you how desperate they is to make an arrest. Homie got a brand of hand sanitizer that looks like a drink. But it say hand sanitizer on it. Just like how girls got the eyelashes in a pill jar, she got hand sanitizer in a drink bottle.”

 

 

 

 

