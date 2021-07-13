T-Pain’s singing ability has been on clear display since the first notes of his breakthrough R&B single “I’m Sprung,” yet his recurrent use of Auto-Tune created a widespread ripple effect that has made his performing name synonymous with voice modulation. Following Rappa Ternt Sanga (2005), his descriptively titled debut album, the Floridian made a quick rise to the top of the Billboard 200 with Epiphany (2007), led by the number one Hot 100 hit “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’).” Over the next few years, T-Pain enhanced his reputation as a fun-loving party-starter with Three Ringz (2008) and Revolver (2011), along with featured appearances on numerous tracks exemplified by Kanye West’s “Good Life” and Jamie Foxx’s “Blame It,” both of which won Grammys.

By the release of Happy Hour: The Greatest Hits (2014), T-Pain had racked up five headlining platinum singles. Despite bearing the brunt of Auto-Tune backlash, he has remained an enduring pop culture figure. The same year he won the first season of The Masked Singer, he issued his sixth charting album, 1Up (2019), and soon returned to the Hot 100 when Tory Lanez sampled “I’m Sprung” for “Up Down (Do This All Day).”

