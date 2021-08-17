Jim Jones Reveals He Contracted COVID-19

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Just a few short weeks after taking the Verzuz battle stage with Dipset and The Lox, rapper Jim Jones revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Balling” rapper took to social media Monday, to share his experience with the virus and urge fans to take the virus seriously.

” I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman,” Jones shared.

Last week, super producer, DJ Khaled revealed he and his family tested positive for the virus.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: