Jim Jones Reveals He Contracted COVID-19

Just a few short weeks after taking the Verzuz battle stage with Dipset and The Lox, rapper Jim Jones revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Balling” rapper took to social media Monday, to share his experience with the virus and urge fans to take the virus seriously.
” I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin’ round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman,” Jones shared.
Last week, super producer, DJ Khaled revealed he and his family tested positive for the virus.

 

