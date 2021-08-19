93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

An active bomb threat investigation is happening now near the US Capitol after a suspicious vehicle was reported outside the Library of Congress, police say.

The Library of Congress and three Capitol office buildings have been evacuated as police investigate. This will be the first time Capitol office buildings have been evacuated since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Capitol Police are advising everyone to stay away from the Library of Congress area while the bomb threat is investigated.

This is an on going investigation. Source: NBC Washington

READ MORE:

Police: Bomb Threat Investigation Near US Capitol was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: