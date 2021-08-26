Watch: Rico Nasty “Magic” Music Video

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The DMV’s own Rico Nasty has released the music video to her new single Magic! As we’ve seen with her previous videos, Rico goes all out with her visuals. She’s always created her own lane mixing rock, punk, rap, hip-hop and pop genres into a full musical gumbo. During her exclusive interview with Little Bacon Bear, Rico Nasty gave us an insight to the behind the scenes of creating this song. Watch the music video below!

Also checkout her music video with Mahalia for the song “Jealous”

