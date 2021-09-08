Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Drake To Curate Music For Monday Night Football

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Dj Khaled & Drake

Source: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images ) / (Photo by Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images )

Drake is making more boss moves. Less than a week after his highly-anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy” dropped, it has been announced that Drake will be teaming up with ESPN.

That’s correct, ESPN has announced Drake will be curating and supervising the music for 10 Monday Night Football games throughout the 2021-2022 season.
“Now we are here… the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports. We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration, “Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN said in a statement.
Drake is not the first artist to have this role, DJ Khaled and Diplo have both curated music for previous seasons.
Certified Lover Boy , Diplo , DJ Khaled , Drake , ESPN , monday night football

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close