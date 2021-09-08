Drake To Curate Music For Monday Night Football

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is making more boss moves. Less than a week after his highly-anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy” dropped, it has been announced that Drake will be teaming up with ESPN.

That’s correct, ESPN has announced Drake will be curating and supervising the music for 10 Monday Night Football games throughout the 2021-2022 season.

“Now we are here… the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports. We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration, “Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN said in a statement.

Drake is not the first artist to have this role, DJ Khaled and Diplo have both curated music for previous seasons.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: