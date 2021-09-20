Sha’Carri Richardson Responds to Usain Bolt Telling Her To “Be Focused and Not Say Too Much”

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson is never afraid to clap about at critics, even if the criticism came from the greatest sprinter of all time.

Retired Jamaican runner Usain Bolt recently spoke to the New York Post about Richardson’s career and even offered up some advice.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much… If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” Bolt said. “So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back, do it and then talk about it.”Richardson may have caught wind of Bolt’s latest critiques because she took to Instagram with a message that read, “Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.”

The talented 21-year-old runner first gained mainstream notability after she was disqualified from the Tokyo Games for testing positive for marijuana. She then turned her attention to the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. Still, She came in dead last as the three Jamaicans — Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson– topped the 100-meter sprint.

Bolt says that constant talking without succeeding isn’t a good look and compares the competitive rivalry to the one he had with American Justin Gatlin.

