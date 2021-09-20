Sha’Carri Richardson Responds to Usain Bolt Telling Her To “Be Focused and Not Say Too Much”

Sha’Carri Richardson is never afraid to clap about at critics, even if the criticism came from the greatest sprinter of all time.
Retired Jamaican runner Usain Bolt recently spoke to the New York Post about Richardson’s career and even offered up some advice.
The talented 21-year-old runner first gained mainstream notability after she was disqualified from the Tokyo Games for testing positive for marijuana. She then turned her attention to the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. Still, She came in dead last as the three Jamaicans — Elaine Tompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson– topped the 100-meter sprint.
Twitter Reacts To Sha'Carri Richardson Shading Allyson Felix After She Offered Words Of Encouragement
i love sha'carri richardson's self-confidence, and it's easy to see what she could do for track & field if she starts to have global success— shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) August 25, 2021
but if Allyson Felix is asked about you, responds with grace and support and you go on IG and seemingly shade her, you're way out of pocket
seeeeeee I’ve supported and defended Sha’Carri this whole time through everything but what she NOT FINNA DO is play with Allyson Felix top.— Bria the Viral RRT 🐍 (@briacheeks) August 25, 2021
I'm rooting for Sha'Carri. Hopefully somebody gets to her and explains that Allyson Felix absolutely has her best interests at heart.— 9. 25. 21. #CeejDay. (@CJWritesNThangs) August 25, 2021
And for the love of all that is holy, leave the Jamaicans ALONE.
Idk how others still don't see how problematic Sha'carri is. It's not about her cocky attitude but more about how she constantly disses and disrespects her co-athletes– now Allyson Felix. No sportsmanship, no regard, no courtesy. She needs better people around tbh. Wbk. pic.twitter.com/LnvOJPKjXz— Alphina (@maleedus) August 25, 2021
Shelly-Ann-Frasier-Pryce is the first mother to ever win the 100m World Title. 🇯🇲— I 💛 Us (@JuneSummer1) August 26, 2021
Alyson Felix helped change Nike policy on pay cuts for pregnant mothers. 🇺🇸
These women have earned respect on the track and off it. pic.twitter.com/NEryvdxJOx
Y'all more upset abt her slightly shading Alyson Felix than her xenophobia and misogynoir toward the Jamaican runners...okay pic.twitter.com/hktyZD8EeR— Explaining Amandabb✨ (@Explainingaman2) August 25, 2021
She dissed Alyson Felix. She need to shut up— NoOne (@frassmermaid) August 25, 2021
Can you imagine ALYSON FELIX sending you kind words and you throw it back in her face. MESS— 𝕕𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕚𝕔 𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕕 (@yooodom) August 25, 2021
I get what Sha’Carri Richardson was saying & people think she’s wrong don’t understand that her & Alyson Felix are on the same team & could’ve called her on the phone to say what she said.All this is basically another way for the media to attack her,Stephen A asked Alyson that BS— AllGasNoBrake83 (@oncodebrotha83) August 26, 2021
She better put some respect on Alyson Felix’s name. I don’t mind her trash talking about the sport (but u gotta back it up) however what you not gone do is disrespect a legend who was being GRACIOUS to you… https://t.co/6HN5EcVdwh— Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) August 25, 2021
Oh wow. I been defending her too 🤦🏾♀️ not anymore. Plus I wasn’t feeling that shade towards Alyson Felix. https://t.co/PXKrSxyMCs— 🇨🇲 (@MJsDirtyDiana) August 25, 2021
The legendary Allyson Felix gives this girl encouragement and she responds with disrespect and people feel sorry for her when she's dragged? Get help pickney get help!— Karen Madden (@karendmadden) August 25, 2021
No one touches Alyson Felix, Carri should know that by now.— Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) August 26, 2021
If the Sha’Carri Richardson and Alyson Felix news is real I’m gonna be very disappointed— SlimJimz (@Slendermanz00) August 25, 2021
How Black Twitter pulling up on Sha'Carri Richardson after she bad mouthed Allyson Felix pic.twitter.com/FmdS1TZeY5— TokenBK (@TokenBK1) August 25, 2021
When you've been defending Sha'Carri Richardson 100mph then she comes for Allyson Felix... pic.twitter.com/deiHxVW6Wv— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) August 25, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson: disses Allyson Felix.— Zande 🇨🇩 #BLM (@KingZairois) August 25, 2021
Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/wvSB8buEvl
Black Twitter Had Sha'carri’s Back & Now She Wanna Disrespect THEE Allyson Felix? Who May Have Not Personally Called You But At Least Showed Support For You On National Television?? Tuh pic.twitter.com/DGkEkhghWE— KHipHopHarlot™ (@KHipHopWorld2) August 25, 2021
The “y’all just hate black women” crew went to war for Shacarri and she don’t even like black women herself 😂😂 it never fails lmao https://t.co/al7pRnN95w— 💋 (@price0fwoke) August 25, 2021
does sha’carri know ppl can see her likes…?— gbenro⋆lola (@gbennylola) August 25, 2021
Sha’Carri is stupid. That’s it, that’s all. You fuck up an Olympic bag, come in dead last after talking so much shit and now you wanna throw subs to Allyson Felix who said nothing but positive remarks about you? Man shut up.— Madea but with a N (@SincerelyyNadia) August 25, 2021
Your daily reminder that Allyson Felix created a childcare fund for working moms who are athletes.— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 25, 2021
How long does Sha'Carri Richardson expect to last as an athlete ON THE WORLD STAGE representing brands with that attitude and lack of humility? pic.twitter.com/D9B3tvya1G
Man if Shacarri don’t tweet “Balls in my face” already 🤦🏾♂️ like save yo self bruh— BASED (@crackcobain__) August 25, 2021
Ya flaggin Sha’Carri homophobia in da defense of Jamaicans. Read dat 3 times— ken (@JaiIposeShawty) August 25, 2021
Sha'Carri Richardson is out here playing herself.. seeking attention... she should work harder instead of coming for legendary and iconic Allyson Felix.... who has held her own for years. pic.twitter.com/1nRWE2TEnR— 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) August 25, 2021
Everybody logging on and seeing Sha’Carri Richardson shaded Allyson Felix after she offered words of encouragement pic.twitter.com/And6xbMnOv— TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) August 25, 2021
Black Twitter heading to defend Allyson Felix from Sha’Carri Richardson’s diss pic.twitter.com/5eErq2Hzrh— Kam (@kamJnelson) August 25, 2021
Sha’Carri made a tweet saying only way from 9th is up and someone said yeah but you gotta stop smoking 8ths first and I AM IN TEARS 🤣— Nola Woods ⛳️ △⃒⃘ (@fineapple22_) August 26, 2021
