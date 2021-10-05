Lore’l At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: LaKeyah

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards have finally arrived, and The Morning Hustle‘s own Lore’l is positioned on the red carpet and grabbing interviews with the flyest celebrities in attendance for the annual ceremony.

Quality Control’s latest female rap star LaKeyah chopped it up with Lore’l for a conversation that was all about showing love to her fellow women in hip-hop. While she only hinted at the heat she’s bringing in her cypher, we did get the burgeoning emcee to show off her singing skills for an impromptu karaoke moment.

When asked about her relationship with Coi Leray specifically, LaKeyah simply stated that she’s “in love with all the rap girls right now” and didn’t take it personally that Leray deemed her own XXL freestyle was the best of the bunch. Shoutout to U.N.I.T.Y.!

Watch LaKeyah and Lore’l having a little girl talk at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards below:

