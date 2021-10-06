Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey is 10 for 10 lately when it comes to fashion and it doesn’t look like she has plans to take her foot off our necks anytime soon! Yesterday (October 5), the younger half of the Chloe x Halle R&B duo stepped out at the Miu Miu SS22 RTW fashion show in Paris and turned heads in a stunning, crystallized ensemble that was designed by the brand.

Styled by Nikki Cortez, the set featured a crop top and matching mini skirt that had crystals all over and down the sides. The crystallized look perfectly matched her crystal JéBlanc earrings, which were highly visible due to Halle’s pulled-back hairstyle. She paired the look with matching, sparkling peep-toe heels and was all smiles as she posed for the camera ahead of the event.

“helloo Paris ,” she captioned the IG pic that she shared with her 1.9 million IG followers before tagging the brand. Check out the stunning look below.

“Elegance,” one fan commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Ok ms girl .” Ok, Ms. girl indeed!

Halle’s Miu Miu fashion show appearance comes just days after she brought us all to tears with her emotional performance of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” at Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration. And with each new appearance she makes, she looks even more and more like a Disney princess, seemingly preparing us for when she shakes up the world as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

