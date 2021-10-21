Celebrity News
Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted

R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted

 

The first court hearing since the R&B singer was found guilty started with Kelly’s attorney letting the court know that the U.S Bureau of Prisons have placed his client on suicide watch but it has since been lifted. The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer was on suicide watch following his recent conviction on racketeering charges.

 

Kelly’s attorney did not say whether the Pied Piper had actually verbally expressed a desire to harm himself but according to the Chicago Tribune, monitoring a recently convicted inmate is common practice within the federal prison system.

 

Kelly faces even more charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Chicago. He is set to stand trial August 1, 2022.

 

Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta

 

Congrats to Lil Nas X! Not only has he taken the music world by storm, he’s now earned his own day in his very hometown of Atlanta! The Atlanta Council has officially presented the 22-year-old ‘Old Towne Road’ singer with ‘Lil Nas X Day” on October 20th.

 

 

Lil Nas X is still on a high from celebrating his latest number 1 hit record, #IndustryBaby

 

 

