Watch Fat Trel’s First Performance After Being Released From Prison

He’s Back! Less than 48 Hours, after returning home from a three-year bid, Fat Trel made AMPD his first stop to give an exclusive interview and freestyle. During the interview he discusses what his first day out was like, what prison was like, surviving in prison, his mindset on music, his relationship with MMG/Rick Ross, can he stay out of trouble, plus so much more. Also, make sure to watch his “Voice of the Heroes (Freestyle)” proves he hasn’t missed a beat and is better than ever.

