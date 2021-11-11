QuickSilva Show Interviews
HomeQuickSilva Show Interviews

Dominique Da Diva Gets All The Details On The Four Part #RHOP Reunion Special + More With Candice Dillard-Bassett

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Candiace Dillard Bassett

Source: Warren Morris / M_M_Management/ Public Relations and Branding

Dominique Da Diva and Candice Dillard-Bassett discuss everything from her being a newly signed artist, to the four part #RHOP reunion special airing on BRAVO!

As her debut album ‘Deep Space’ climbs the R&B charts, Candiace reveals the title of her next video single, shares her reaction to Nicki Minaj joining the reunion special and what she says to viewers who think her mouth is just too damn much!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
Close