Dominique Da Diva Gets All The Details On The Four Part #RHOP Reunion Special + More With Candice Dillard-Bassett

Dominique Da Diva and Candice Dillard-Bassett discuss everything from her being a newly signed artist, to the four part #RHOP reunion special airing on BRAVO!

As her debut album ‘Deep Space’ climbs the R&B charts, Candiace reveals the title of her next video single, shares her reaction to Nicki Minaj joining the reunion special and what she says to viewers who think her mouth is just too damn much!

