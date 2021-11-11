Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Walks Out With A Win Against Perfume Company

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Z Walks Out With A Win Against Perfume Company

Jay Z’s legal battle with Parlux perfume has come to an end in his favor!

The multi-million-dollar lawsuit with the perfume brand has been going on since 2016.

Parlux claimed Jay Z was in violation of their contract for allegedly being paid millions in royalties, allegedly resulting in hefty financial losses for the brand. Parlux said they were seeking $68 million dollars in their claim. However, Hov countersued for $2.7 million and said that Parlux didn’t fulfill their own obligations within the business agreement.

Yesterday, (Wednesday, Nov 10th) a jury decided that neither party should have to pay the other.

The presiding judge summed up the matter by saying:

“You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case. That’s the outcome.”

After the judge’s ruling, Jay Z was seen leaving in great spirits.

Travis Scott’s Lawyer Defends Client, Points Out ‘Inconsistent Messaging’ And ‘Finger Pointing’

Travis Scott’s lawyer is speaking out on the inconsistent messages following the tragedies at the Astroworld Festival.

The 29-year-old rapper apologized and expressed his sentiments on an IG Story but it was widely slammed for seeming insincere. Travis lawyer, Attorney Edwin McPherson, is calling out what he feels are inconsistent messages following the event that left 8 people dead and many others fighting for their lives.

In part of McPherson’s statement he directly spoke to the Houston Police department,

“Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis.”

Travis’s lawyer continued, defending his client but rather mentioning the responsibilities of the festival director and executive producers.

“It was reported that the Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis’s crew. This also runs afoul of HPD’s own previous actions when it shut down the power and sound at this very festival when the performance ran over 5 minutes back in 2019.”

Travis Scott‘s lawyer added:

“Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Who do you think is the blame?

