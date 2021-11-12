Meek Mill Says He’s Taking A Break From Social Media
If you’re looking for Meek Mill you’ll have to catch him in person because you won’t find him on social media for a while. The ‘Expensive pain’ rapper announced that he’s going on a little social media hiatus:
Back in July the Philly rapper deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts as a part of a cleanse.
Maybe this social media break is just in time for the ‘Dangerous’ rapper. On his latest album, Expensive Pain, released back in October, he revealed his plans to retire from rap within the next few years. Meek sat down with Complex’s “360 with Speedy Morman” and said, “I’ve been rapping since I was 23. I can’t be performing forever. I probably got two, three more years. I think these the last years I’m going hard with music and I’m gonna go pursue like other stuff too.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Meek Mill Says He’s Taking A Break From Social Media
- Dominique Da Diva Gets All The Details On The Four Part #RHOP Reunion Special + More With Candice Dillard-Bassett
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Walks Out With A Win Against Perfume Company
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Selling Limited Edition Box Of Cereal
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Releases Statement After Astroworld Tragedies