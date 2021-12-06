Washington Wins 4 Straight! The Team Is On A High Going Into Dallas Week

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Washington Football Team is now 6th In the NFC Playoff race after Sunday’s win over The Las Vegas Raiders!

That much-needed win was the team’s 4th in a row and has lengthened their streak! The final score, 17-15, wasn’t the first time the WFT pulled out a 2-point victory. Taylor Heinicke was a little shaky, throwing a fourth-quarter interception that resulted in the Raiders stealing the lead, but then everything started clicking. Brian Johnson came through in the clutch with the kick that secured the win!

Now the team presses forward to next week for a home game that brings out the entire DMV. It’s Dallas Week and if you’re from here you know a lot of people believe that D.C. stands for Dallas Cowboys…. hopefully Washington will protect home and take another win!

