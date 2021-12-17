Rihanna Shuts Down Instagram In Green Grinch Inspired Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is getting in the holiday spirit with her latest Savage X Fenty ensemble. Earlier this week, the lingerie designer took to Instagram to show off her new, fuzzy, green Grinch-inspired set from the popular line, giving off holiday, cozy vibes just in time for Christmas. The singer wore a fuzzy green bikini-like top and matching fuzzy green pants. She wore her hair in long braids and gave fans a set of sultry poses, one all smiles and another all smize.
“it’s cozy grinch season ,” the Savage X Fenty founder wrote as the picture’s caption. “pick up dis new @savagexfenty and more holiday goodies now at savagex.com.”
Check it out below.
Rih Rih also shared a fun Instagram Reel from the Grinch-esque shoot, where she gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the festive day as she posed to the soundtrack of holiday music. Check that video out below.
Looks like it’ll be even easier for Savage X Fenty lovers to get their hands on Rih Rih’s stunning lingerie looks in 2022!
