Get In Line: Vince Staples Wants To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Not all heroes wear capes and Vince Staples is leaning into that saying for his newest career goal. He wants to be apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we are here for it.

As spotted on Complex the Long Beach, California native is trying to speak super powers into existence. On Monday, December 27 he took to Twitter to explain why he deserves a slot in the MCU. “Off this Spider-Man they treating my n***a Peter like he Ruby Bridges” he joked. He went on to provide some light spoilers in the next set of posts. “Oh it’s up they just flipped Aunt May in the lobby!” His informal pitch soon came after. “They need me in the MCU if they tryna have some real get bacc,” he wrote. “Where is the vengeance? Put me in X-Men I’m marking everything out. Dead homies.”

While the “Lift Me Up” rapper does have some acting credits to his name (Dope, Insecure, Prima Dona, Sprite) the chances of the house that Stan Lee created drafting Vince to the MCU are highly unlikely. But there is some slither of hope as he has worked with Marvel on not one but two movie soundtracks (Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Maybe he still has a plug at corporate? Who knows but keep your fingers crossed for the kid in the meantime.

