TV Reporter Hit By SUV During Live Broadcast

I always wondered why news reporters always broadcasted to close to streets and highways to get a great background shot…someone could get injured if a driver loses control. On Wednesday, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, was suddenly struck by an SUV during a live shot, fell and bounced right back up to finish her report.
