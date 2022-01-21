93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

I always wondered why news reporters always broadcasted to close to streets and highways to get a great background shot…someone could get injured if a driver loses control. On Wednesday, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, was suddenly struck by an SUV during a live shot, fell and bounced right back up to finish her report.

TV Reporter Hit By SUV During Live Broadcast was originally published on kissrichmond.com

