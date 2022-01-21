Viral News
HomeViral News

TV Reporter Hit By SUV During Live Broadcast

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

I always wondered why news reporters always broadcasted to close to streets and highways to get a great background shot…someone could get injured if a driver loses control. On Wednesday, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for NBC affiliate WSAZ of Huntington, West Virginia, was suddenly struck by an SUV during a live shot, fell and bounced right back up to finish her report.

READ MORE:

 

TV Reporter Hit By SUV During Live Broadcast  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close