Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Is Officially Single + This Dreamville Festival Lineup Is Crazy

KIM KARDASHIAN IS OFFICIALLY A SINGLE WOMAN

Looks like it’s going to be a ‘hot girl summer’ for Kim Kardashian! According to reports, a judge has granted her a request to end her marriage to Kanye West.

Reports say Kim was present on a video call for Wednesday’s court hearing, and Kanye was absent. Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, although his lawyer said he had 3 conditions — 1. any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of the dies … the judge granted that condition.”

“There were 2 other conditions the judge rejected — that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege.” That privilege means a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her.” The judge denied that request.

Meanwhile, Ye has been seen parlaying around a new Kim K lookalike by the name of Chaney Jones:

He’s also released a video for ‘Eazy’ where he is seen as a cartoon burying Pete Davidson alive. Yikes. Luckily Pete ditched Instagram a few days ago so he may not even see it.