Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Sued By Ex Housekeeper For Up To $50 Million

Another day, another Chris Brown lawsuit to report. This time the alleged attack is because of his dog, a Shepherd Ovcharka. Brown’s former housekeeper claims the dog got loose and attacked her and ripped off chunks of skin from her face and body. The lawsuit claims Brown misled authorities and was more concerned about ‘getting the dogs out of there before the police came’ than tending to his assistance’s injuries. The housekeeper claims her medical expenses so far have been about $24K and she believes she will spend another $400K on future expenses. She also cites her lost earnings to date as $100k and believes she’ll have lost an additional $550k after the dust from the lawsuit settles. She’s also requesting $20 million in punitive damages. Chris Brown and his team have yet to respond on the matter.

Cardi B Asks Judge to Force Tasha K to Shut ALL THE WAY UP!

Popular Youtube blogger Tasha K might want to keep Cardi B’s name out of her mouth because the Grammy award-winning rapper is not going to take her foot off of her neck! Just weeks after winning $4 Million in a defamation lawsuit, Cardi B has now filed another motion asking the Judge to shut Tasha K up forever. Well, kinda. In the filing, Cardi asked the judge to impose a permanent injunction, which would then force the blogger to not only delete the defamatory claims from the internet but also ban her from ever reposting them again! Cardi’s team claims Tasha has continued with her ‘harmful and disgusting’ lies on her Youtube and social media accounts. Cardi is probably also referring to a more recent interview where Tasha K claimed she simply ‘don’t got it’ when it comes to the ‘WAP’ rapper’s money. If I was Tasha K…I’d move on to another topic while I still can.

