Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jussie Sentenced To Jail & Cardi B Is Out Of “Assisted Living”

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence, Granted Protective Custody

Well, it looks like Jussie Smollett’s legal team is doing whatever it takes to keep him safe in jail while he serves his 150-day prison sentence. The former ‘Empire’ star was not only sentenced to jail time but he has been ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution and another $25,000 in fines.

Smollett’s legal team made sure that their client will be granted full protective custody while serving his sentence. The actor left the courtroom Friday making it very clear that he has no means to harm himself with: “I am not suicidal!”

Cardi B Reportedly Pulls Out Of New Movie ‘Assisted Living’

Just a week before production was set to begin, the Grammy award winning rapper has allegedly dropped out of starring in a major film.

Reports say Paramount Players has pulled the plug on a new comedy ‘Assisted Living’ that was slated to star Cardi B as a low-level criminal on the run. The $30 million dollar movie was set to follow the criminal on the run as she struggles to stay free long enough to prove her innocence and ends up fitting in, with the help of old-lady prosthetics, at her grandmother’s retirement home. According to reports, the ‘Up’ rapper’s pullout is due to being overextended. Sources say the hope is to be able to get the ball rolling again on this later this year. It’s no secret that when a star pulls out of a role a week before production, legal action is taken.

