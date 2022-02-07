Diva’s Daily Dirt: Why Cardi B’s Defamation Win Changes The Blog World

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Why Cardi B’s Defamation Win Changes The Blog World

Looks like the blogging world might be changed forever thanks to Cardi B’s latest court victory against YouTube Blogger, Tasha K.

As previously reported, the Bronx born rap star was awarded a total of $4 Million after a jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. This is all because Tasha K posted several videos back in 2019 on her Youtube page to her millions of followers, claiming the WAP rapper had several STIs and once worked as a prostitute. The videos included several made up disgusting details and serious allegations that were proven to be false by Cardi’s legal team.

Now experts say Cardi B’s win is very much historical when it comes to the blogger world. However according to the 1996 Communications Decency Act- section 230, YouTube can’t force

its creators/bloggers to live up to ethical standards that most journalists have to adhere to. Section 230 of the CDA, states,

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

Meanwhile, bloggers may want to stick to solely the facts and take some pause when discussing celebrity matters online. As we foresee more celebrities defending themselves against defamation in the court of law.

Do you wish more celebs would take legal action against trolling?

Young Dolph Suspect In Court, Needs Court Appointed Lawyer

As we continue to grieve the loss of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, we learn more and more about the two young men arrested in his murder. According to the latest reports, Justin Johnson, 23, is being accused of fatally shooting the ‘Preach’ rapper and appeared in court again today for violating his sex offender registration charge.

During court today Johnson alerted the judge that he “doesn’t have any money for a lawyer.”

The judge of course is going to appoint Johnson with a public defender for the violation charge. Meanwhile he is still without an attorney for the murder charge he’s facing in the Young Dolph case.

