Remembering The DMV’s Own Goonew

Goonew, a rapper from Maryland, has made waves recently with making Pigeons & Planes December’s best new artists list, so new music in 2021 was heavily anticipated as his career was on the rise. We sadden by the news of his passing Friday night. Allegedly, Goonew died in a shooting in District Heights, Maryland.

Goonew is credited to have ‘pioneered a whole sound’ He was known for his unique flow and was considered as one of the biggest “new waves” of rap.

Little Bacon Bear had a chance to sit down with Goonew in 2018. Watch their full conversation in the video below as we continue to remember his life and music…

