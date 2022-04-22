Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy to Host Billboard Music Awards + Adele Fires Her Vegas Creative Team

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy Hosting and Executive Producing 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards have officially tapped the one and only Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to host and executive produce the 2022 awards show!

Brotha Love announced his new gig to his 18 million Instagram followers Friday morning.

“I am returning! Yes, I am returning! And what better way to do that than to executive produce and to host this year’s 2022 Billboard Awards. That means I’m the host with the most, I’m the executive producer that calls all the shots, that means I’m the ringmaster, P.T. Barnum style.”

As we know Diddy won his first BBMA back in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out so this is a bit of a full circle moment as he gets to host and honor Mary J Blige with the Icon Award during the show.

Other performers include Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Don’t forget to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15th, at 8p ET on NBC.

Adele Fires Entire Creative Team For Vegas Residency

You know you’re a true superstar when you can fire your whole creativity and start from scratch to get what you want! That’s exactly what sources are reporting when it comes to Adele and her Las Vegas residency. As you recall, back in January of this year, Adele posted an emotional video announcing the postponement of her Vegas residency debut.

Blaming covid and delivery delays’ the ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer promised to fans the show would premiere by mid-2022. Now reports say the Grammy-winning superstar has fired the original creative team claiming ‘creative differences.”

Welp, not that everything for the original show has been trashed, it will be interesting to see how fast Adele’s new team can get her the set design that she wants in time to appease her fans.

