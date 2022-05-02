RHOP Star Opens Up Talks Living Under Same Roof But Seperate From Husband + Megan Gets The Key To The City

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby Opens Up About Separation From Husband: We Still Live Under Same Roof

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby is sharing a little bit more about the recent headlines regarding her marriage but still not sharing too much if you know what we mean.

On a recent appearance on FOX 5 DC, the #RHOP star explained how she and Michael are still living under the same roof during their separation as they have two small children together.

Ashley keeps it short and sweet here but tells fans that they are not divorcing for anything in the past and that there was something more recent that has happened. Fans will have to watch as it unfolds this upcoming season.

Megan Has The Key To The City and Her Own Hot Girl Holiday

It’s a Hot Girl Holiday!

May 2nd is officially Megan Thee Stallion Day in her hometown of Houston Texas!

Yesterday the Hot Girl Coach was honored by Houston Mayor Slyvester Turner and given her very own day to recognize Megan’s philanthropic contributions throughout the city including her Pete and Thomas Foundation launched in 2021.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities. She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.” Mayor Sylvester Turner

During the ceremony, Megan honored her late mother and grandmother, who both passed away in 2019.

“Both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don’t know what kind of lady I would be if granny didn’t raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by this ladies’ house and they givin’ out dollars, candy—whatever they’ve got, they’re givin’ it out the door. And I always wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them. They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, ‘When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.”

See More: New Music Friday

See More: Saucy Santana Officially Signs Record Deal

RHOP Star Opens Up Talks Living Under Same Roof But Seperate From Husband + Megan Gets The Key To The City was originally published on blackamericaweb.com