First-Look Photos of Trevante Rhodes As Mike Tyson Look Absolutely Scrumptious

Whew! First-look photos of Trevante Rhodes as Mike Tyson in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Mike, were released yesterday (June 8) alongside a teaser trailer. The Moonlight star looks absolutely scrumptious.

Hulu has finally released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming Mike Tyson biographical series. The streaming platform shared footage from the show starring Bird Box actor Rhodes as the undeniable boxing legend.

According to Deadline, the series will follow Tyson’s life, “exploring the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of former world champion Tyson – one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.” The limited series will have eight episodes. Mike also stars Laura Harrier, Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel and Li Eubanks.

We previously reported about the project’s announcement back in 2021 when Mike released a statement sharing his disdain for the series and his lack of involvement.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

He is working on another biopic, which will star Jamie Foxx.

Fans have a lot of Tyson to choose from, and we are honestly excited to see what Rhodes will do in his role. The short teaser trailer looks impressive and it sounds like Rhodes has Tyson’s lisp and tone down to a science.

Check out the first look photos below:

Mike will be debut on Hulu on August 25.

Check out the teaser trailer here:

