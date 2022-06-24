93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Who’s ready to take another painful L courtesy of Nike, Travis Scott, and the SNKRS app? We know we are!

Next month the highly anticipated Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Reverse Mocha” Low’s are set to release and we’ve now gotten official pics of the grails that are set to break many banks and even more hearts when they drop on July 21st. Coming in a full family size run, the brown and white Jordan 1 lows with the reverse swoosh on the side have been the subject of much talk for months in the sneaker community as they’ve been spotted on Travis’ feet quite a few times.

Normally whenever Travis is seen in a pair of Jordans in a crazy colorway they’re usually a Family and Friends exclusive, but these are actually going to see the light of day. Unfortunately for the millions of sneakerheads and collectors around the world, word is only a mere 60,000 pairs are going to be made and sold. Keep in mind that includes mens, girls, and kids sizes. So in actuality only about 30-40,000 pairs will be for men, if that.

Retail for these babies will be $150 with resell going well above $1,200 so y’all already know what the deal is going to be come July 21st. Y’all only taking L’s. Whether it be bots, backdoors, Benjamin Kicks, Marcus Jordan – y’all ain’t getting sh*t.

Still, we gonna try.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be entering allll the raffles to get a pair of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low’s.

L’s On Deck: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low’s Set To Drop Next Month was originally published on hiphopwired.com