Jon Snow Getting His Own ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sequel Series

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The final season of Game of Thrones left much to be desired by both fans and critics of the HBO series. Although the prequel series House of The Dragon is on the way with little to no fanfare, HBO might actually redeem themselves with another spinoff series that no one saw coming.

Variety is reporting that HBO has greenlit a Jon Snow spinoff series currently dubbed Snow starring Kit Harington who’ll be reprising his role as the King of The North and luckily for everyone, George R.R. Martin himself helped put the story together (thank God!). According to the report Martin met with Harington at his Santa Fe home and together the two men began to flesh out a new story for Jon Snow post-Game of Thrones.

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us,” Martin said. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

This should be interesting given that in the final season of Game of Thrones we saw the elimination of both the White Walkers army and the throne itself. While Jon Snow returned to The Wall to once again stand watch, what exactly were they protecting everyone from now? Maybe the new story will shed some light on a new supernatural threat that only the King of The North can save us from.

As for whether or not we’ll see Emilia Clarke reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen, it seems highly doubtful according to the actress herself.

“No, I think I’m done,” Clarke said when asked about her interest in playing Daenerys again.

Should the show be a hit though, don’t rule out a Queen of Dragons comeback tour. Remember, though she was “dead” in the final episode, we didn’t see her body buried. That dragon could’ve taken her anywhere and brought her back to life. Just sayin.’

No word on when the Jon Snow spinoff series is expected to go into production or even premiere but y’all already know it’ll garner more viewers than House of The Dragon will when its day comes.

Are you going to be tuning into Snow when it hits HBO? Should HBO just leave Game of Thrones alone? Let us know in the comment section below.

Jon Snow Getting His Own ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sequel Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com