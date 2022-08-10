Eyes Low: Marshawn Lynch Arrested For DUI In Las Vegas, Mugshot Is On Struggle

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Marshawn Lynch, the beloved former NFL running back known for his skill on the field and his frugality, was recently arrested in Las Vegas. Early Tuesday morning (August 9), Beast Mode was pulled over and was accused of driving under the influence.

Marshawn Lynch, 36, was spotted on Tuesday driving a Black 2020 Shelby GT500 according to local news outlet KOMO. The Las Vegas Police Department issued a statement via Twitter confirming the arrest of Lynch.

“The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment” began the first portion of the LVPD statement.

The department added, “Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence.”

Lynch faces charges of DUI, failure/refusing to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane. The Bay Area native’s arraignment is scheduled for December 7.

Photo: Getty/Las Vegas Police Department.

Eyes Low: Marshawn Lynch Arrested For DUI In Las Vegas