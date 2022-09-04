Nicki Minaj Gives Us An All-Pink Slay On The Set Of Her New Music Video

Nicki Minaj has been giving us all the Barbie pink vibes lately and we’re here for it!
Of course, Nicki’s millions of Instagram fans completely ate this look up and flooded her IG comment section with over 800 thousand comments praising the adorable look. “Hello Barbie,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Stay on em! ” while another was stuck on her banging body and killer curves and wrote, “Body Smoking! CIGARETTE!” underneath the fun Instagram Reel.
We love when Nicki shows up and shows out! Beauties, what do you think about her all pink look and new music video?
