Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Fox have joined forces to do a non-exclusive broadcast direct deal, developing scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series. Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s President, announced that these projects will be produced by G-unit Film & Television but owned by Fox Entertainment.

50 has already found much success with his STARZ deal by landing hit series like “BMF” and “Power” which has resulted in multiple spin-offs.

50 Cent Signs Non-Exclusive Broadcast Direct Deal With Fox was originally published on kissrichmond.com