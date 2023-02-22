93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The family of Malcolm X announced on Tuesday (Feb. 21) intentions to file a $100 million lawsuit against the FBI, CIA, and NYPD for conspiring to kill the great civil rights leader. Filed under the guidance of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, the lawsuit was announced on the very day that Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965.

ABC7 reports that members of the family of Malcolm X gathered at the Shabazz Educational Center, which was formerly the Audobon Ballroom where the leader was shot and killed. Flanked by the family, Crump stated their intentions on gaining justice for their fallen loved one.

“Many things that will be put forth in our lawsuit that speaks to this factual evidence,” Crump said at a press conference held at the center. “We believe that now it could be substantiated based on the recent exonerations of those who were wrongfully convicted.

Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam, two of the trio convicted in the death of Malcolm X, were exonerated of their crimes in 2021 after years of imprisonment. It was later revealed by former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance that an investigation headed by Vance and the attorneys for Aziz and Islam uncovered facts that the FBI and NYPD withheld evidence that would have cleared their clients of any wrongdoing.

—

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Also See:

What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?

Justice For Malcolm X: Ben Crump Plans To Sue NYPD Over Assassination Of Civil Rights Icon

Family Of Malcolm X To File $100M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against FBI, CIA, & NYPD was originally published on hiphopwired.com