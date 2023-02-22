Virginia voters elected Democrat Jennifer McClellan to fill an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, making history as the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
McClellan received a landslide victory over Republican nominee Leon Benjamin in the special election for the 4th District seat, which was open after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin back in November.
See story here
Jennifer McClellan Is The 1st Black Woman Elected To Congress In Virginia was originally published on kissrichmond.com
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl!
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl!
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced