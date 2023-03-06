‘The Confessions Of Frannie Langton’ Exclusive: There’s No Such Thing As A Happy Slave

Following its successful UK premiere, new BritBox Original limited series The Confessions of Frannie Langton, a powerful period drama with a murder mystery and a tale of forbidden love at its core, will premiere exclusively on BritBox in North America, Australia, South Africa, and the Nordics on Wednesday, March 8th, with all four episodes available to stream on that date.

Adapted from the Costa Book award-winning novel of the same name by the author herself, Sara Collins, and set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife: Madame Marguerite Benham. In a misguided and monstrous gesture, Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household, much to her chagrin.

As the plot twists and turns, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite. Frannie is accused of murder but swears that she couldn’t possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her. Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night. She is deep into a laudanum addiction and unclear about precisely what happened.

You guys are in for a special treat because we’ve got an exclusive clip from ‘The Confessions Of Frannie Langton’ below. In the clip we see Benham ask Frannie to help him “set the record straight” on his reputation as a slave owner, from a “former slave.” Frannie sets the record straight very quickly, then strikes up a deal to help her better navigate her tough predicament.

Check out the clip below:

Up-and-coming actress Karla-Simone Spence (Blue Story, BBC’s Wannabe) leads the cast in the role of Frannie Langton, the drama’s young protagonist born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story. She is joined by Sophie Cookson (The Trial of Christine Keeler, Kingsman: The Secret Service) as Madame Marguerite Benham, and Patrick Martins (Redemption, Blasts From The Past) as Olaudah “Laddie” Cambridge in the murder mystery drama. Also starring in the historic drama adaptation is Stephen Campbell Moore (War Of The Worlds, The One) as renowned scientist and husband to Madame, George Benham. The series was filmed on location in Yorkshire, England.

The four-episode series will premiere in the US and Canada on March 8th with all episodes immediately available.

