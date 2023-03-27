Angie Ange Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At WKYS 93.9’s Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

WKYS 93.9 closed out Women’s History Month 2023 celebrating with the amazing Women of The DMV (DC, Maryland and Virginia) at our Women’s Excellence Empowerment Brunch! There were breath taking performances, thought provoking panel discussions and an emotional presentation of a special lifetime achievement award for radio legend Angie Ange!

Angie Ange aka Your Royal Hypeness aka “It Must Be Angie On The Miiiiccccc” has made a lasting impression throughout the entire DMV! As an award-winning broadcaster and her willingness to build up the next generation, Angie Ange has solidified herself as a LEGEND! It was only right that at our inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch that we honor her for everything she has done and continues to do not only in her career but in our community!

After viewing a special video with messages of congratulations from her parents, god-parents, grandmother, cousins, aunts and WKYS 93.9 colleagues that have known her from the beginning of her career, Angie Ange was very emotional accepting her well deserved award! In her speech she shares what it took to go from a “woman co-host” to dominating the night show, the afternoon drive, leading her own morning show “Angie Ange In The Mornings“, being a part of a syndicated morning show “The Morning Hustle” and then having the choice to walk away to begin a new chapter. Watch all of this and more video below.

