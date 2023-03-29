Firearm fatalities have recently been declared as the leading cause of death among children, researchers say.
In 2020, gun related incidents surpassed auto accidents as the no. 1 killer. Data shows that these types of fatalities are responsible for 19% of child deaths, between the ages of 1 and 18, in the U.S.
Actress Niecy Nash, who lost her brother to a school shooting in 1993, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on gun violence. See below:
This report comes just days after the unfortunate school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. This makes the sixteenth mass shooting in grades K-12 in 2023. The conversation surrounding guns remains a hot topic, especially as the amount of the country’s violent crimes continue to rise.
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
