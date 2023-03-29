Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch

To closeout Women’s History Month, WKYS 93.9 held their Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch at Bethesda Jazz and Blues Supper Club! The show was filled with powerful women from the performers to the panelist to the attendees! Chey Parker caught up with one of our panelist Candiace Dillard-Bassett after the show! Checkout their interview in the video below…
