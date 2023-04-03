Crime

Young Girl Stabbed At Rio Lakefront In Gaithersburg

Published on April 3, 2023

Military knife on white background

Source: Oleksandr Sadovenko / Getty

Four teenagers have been arrested after a girl was stabbed at Rio Lakefront on Friday night. According to Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), the incident occurred around 7:30 pm, following an altercation. According to investigators, the victim was assaulted after a loud commotion on the third floor of the parking garage.

When officers arrived on the scene, there was a brief foot chase that resulted in the arrest of four juveniles. The victim had lacerations and was taken to the nearest hospital. According to police, her injuries are not life-threatening.

source: The DMV Daily

Young Girl Stabbed At Rio Lakefront In Gaithersburg

