After netting a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with his first album, Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz solidified his standing as a critical cog in the R&B circuit, so much so that a year later, he and UnitedMasters agreed on an unprecedented partnership to form a new creative agency as a hub for his upcoming endeavors.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
A source close to the situation tells Billboard that the deal is rumored to be valued at close to $50 million.
“Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” UnitedMasters founder Steve Stoute tells Billboard. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
Along with his new partnership, Brent Faiyaz will embark on a world tour later this summer. Titled F–k the World, It’s a Wasteland, the multidate trek will arrive in major markets, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin, Paris and Milan. Tickets will be available for the general public on May 5.
READ MORE:
- Brent Faiyaz Inks $50 Million Deal With UnitedMasters
- Yung Miami And Diddy Linked With Dapper Dan While Visiting Harlem
- Halle Bailey Is Magical On The Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine
- Drake Seeks Rare LeBron James Trading Card Worth Millions In New Netflix Series
- Former World And Olympic Sprint Champion Tori Bowie Dies At 32
- Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
- Dwyane Wade Moved His Family Out Of Florida Over State’s LGBTQ Policies
- Get The Look: Janelle Monae And Mary J. Blige’s 2023 Met Gala Hairstyles
- The Center of Pop Culture: History of the Met Gala
- Lizzo and Michaela Coel Were Style Goddesses At The Pre-Met Gala Dinner
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Wild Airplane Incident
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Chose A White Sperm Donor, And Here’s Why
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala