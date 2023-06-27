Meet Rising Talent: Sexyy Red Made Noise At 2023 BET Awards With Viral Hit ‘Pound Town’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rising artist Sexyy Red made some noise at the 2023 BET Awards with her viral hit “Pound Town.” Her unexpected performance live from the audience caused some commotion online. If you don’t know much about the up and coming rapper, meet Sexyy Red inside.

Sexyy Red is next up as one of today’s many female rappers on the rise. She was not afraid to perform from the audience when her song “Pound Town” came on. The now viral clip shows her rapping without a microphone and dancing around in the audience. Meanwhile, reality star Chrisean Rock began to twerk on the rapper while carrying her baby with rapper Blueface.

It actually resulted in a comical moment online as the rapper apologized for rapping to gospel singer Dr. Bobby Jones.

Our Senior Editor Janeé Bolden had the opportunity to speak with Sexyy Red at the BET Awards Media House this year about her viral sensation, her personal summer anthem and how Hip Hop saved her life.

“You got the streets going crazy with ‘Pound Town’,“ Bolden opens with Sexxy Redd in their brief conversation. “Did you know when you got out the booth what you had done?”

“This the one,” Sexyy Red recalls of recording the hit single. “Everybody around me ain’t believe it. They thought it was on some joking sh*t.”

Bolden asked if Sexyy Red’s team believed it to be “provocative,” boasting explicity lyrics in its popular hook. “I’m out of town, thuggin’ with my rounds. My coochie pink, my booty hole brown.”

“That’s what they like,” Red speaks of today’s music fans. “It’s simple.”

As far as a summer anthem, of course Sexyy Red’s answer was, “Pound Town by Sexyy Red.”

While we don’t know a lot about the rising talent, we discovered a few fun facts.

Discover more about Sexyy Red below:

Sexyy Red’s Real Name

Born Janae Wherry, the rapper adopted the stage name “Sexyy Red” because she considers herself sexy. Also, her nickname in middle school was Red.

Where She’s From?

Sexyy Red grew up in St. Louis, Missouri.

How She Started Rapping?

She started rapping when her boyfriend cheated on her and decided to write a diss song about it.

When She Started?

She began releasing music professionally in 2018. One of her first singles is, “Slide.”

Sexyy Red’s Success So Far

Her popularity in the music scene has led to her amassing more than 450,000 followers on Instagram. Her 2023 single “Pound Town” has accumulated over 1 million streams on Spotify.

Her Collabs

So far, she has collaborated with producer Tay Keith.

Other Artists Who Have Supported So Far

She gained notoriety with her single “Pound Town” which was also remixed by Nicki Minaj.

Are you vibing with Sexyy Red’s music so far? Comment below.

Meet Rising Talent: Sexyy Red Made Noise At 2023 BET Awards With Viral Hit ‘Pound Town’ was originally published on globalgrind.com