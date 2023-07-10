A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give a special lucky few in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights!
Also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia. However, an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south.
Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.
According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, auroral activity is said to be seen on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.
Additionally, the institute said that lights are most likely to seen in Annapolis, Maryland and the best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out This Binge-Worthy TV For The Break
Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples
6 Fashion Pieces That Will Spice Up Your Summer Wardrobe
Northern Lights To Be Visible This Thursday Across 17 States Including Maryland was originally published on 92q.com
