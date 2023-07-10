93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Max’s “Rap Sh!t” Season two returns next month. The show’s creator and executive producer Issa Rae shared the official trailer on social media today. Watch the trailer and read more details about the upcoming season inside.

The pilot season opened up with a bang. “Rap Sh!t” follows two estranged high school friends from outside Miami, who reunite to form an all-female rap group, hoping to make it in the music industry. The exciting comedy series stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, and Jonica Booth.

“We’re so excited to be back this summer!” “Rap Sh!t” show runner Syreeta Singleton told Complex about the upcoming season. “Everything is heightened. The girls are on tour, tensions are high, and they’re quickly finding out how much they’re willing to compromise for success.”

What will Shawna, Mia, Chastity, and Francois get into this season? In the trailer, it looks like the rap duo are headed on the road, creating music videos and making more noise in the music industry. The gang’s back and excited to shake the game up once again.

The first season ended last September with a finale co-written by Singleton and Rae. In the same month, Max announced the series had been renewed for Season two. Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey promised “even more seducing and scheming” in the show’s second year.

“We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” Aubrey said in a statement at the time.

Rae is the show’s head writer and executive producer with Montrel McKay and 3A’s Dave Becky and Jonathan Barry. Syreeta Singleton, who also wrote for “Insecure,” is also executive producer and serves as showrunner. Yung Miami and JT of rap duo City Girls also serve as co-executive producers on the project.

The acclaimed series returns August 10 on Max.

Check out the trailer below:

Watch: Issa Rae Shares An Exciting New Trailer For ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 was originally published on globalgrind.com