Summer Walker is still reminding fans why she’s that girl! The R&B crooner and fashion queen stepped out over the weekend in a little black dress while attending the Drake concert, and showed off her killer style in the process.
She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 5.7 million IG followers where she served face and body for the fashionable post.
“We had timee last night ! Best concert I been to in a while” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.
Summer’s Instagram followers flooded her post and left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “ Let’s Goooooo!” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “OKAYYYY BODYYYY 3 babies where???” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.
What do you think about Summer’s style? Did she nail it?
Summer Walker Steps Out In A Little Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
