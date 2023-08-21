Sha’Carri Richardson is officially the fastest woman in the world.
On Monday (August 21) in Budapest, Richardson, 23, ran 100 meters in 10.65 seconds. This feat elevated her to her first ever major world championship, as she topped Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) who finished second and third.
Many many remember Richardson for failing a drug test because of marijuana in July 2021. The ensuing 30 day suspension prevented her from competing in the Olympics.
Since the running season opened this spring, however, Richardson has exuded nothing but determination and resilience, vowing to her fans that her best is still yet to come.
So far she’s certainly on the right track.
Information from the New York Times was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
Sha’Carri Richardson Wins First Major World Championship was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
