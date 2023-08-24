Jeezy is back on tour but this time, it’s not about the music. It’s all about his latest book “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Jeannie Mai Hospitalized And Forced To Leave DWTS
- It’s Official: T.I. & Jeezy Are Next In Verzuz Battle
- Jeezy Speaks Out On The Kanye West & Jay Z Feud
According to the synopsis “Adversity for Sale isn’t a street memoir.” It continues, saying “Like his music, these pages are filled with lessons from his deeply personal story to motivate you to go out and get after your dream.” You will learn more about Jeezy in this book from his early upbringing to where he is today as a father, husband, and man.”
Lore’l and Kyle dive deeper into the book with the man. Jeezy shares his work on his mental health, discipline, and more.
WATCH BELOW
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins Shares Inspiration For New Book ‘Adversity For Sale’ & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Watch This: Usher & Keke Troll The Hell Out Of Her Baby Daddy, Social Media Approves
-
Controversy Over ‘Blind Side’ Validity Leads To Social Media Oddly Turning On… Sandra Bullock?
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Drake Confronts Male Fan For Wrestling With Woman Who Caught His Sweaty Towel, Social Media Clowns His Gross Groupie Behavior
-
Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.