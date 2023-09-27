$6,000 Reward Offered For Information That Leads To An Arrest Of Man Wanted In The Murder Of Tech CEO Pava LaPere

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A $6,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Jason Billingsley, a Baltimore man accused in the murder of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere.

Baltimore Police announced Tuesday that Jason Billingsley is wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and additional charges in LaPere’s death.

“If you’re out there watching, and hopefully you are, every single police officer in Baltimore City, the state of Maryland, as well as the U.S. Marshals are looking for you,” Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “We will find you.”

LaPere was found dead with signs of blunt force trauma at a Mount Vernon apartment building Monday morning. Police said Billingsley is considered “armed and dangerous.”

LaPere co-founded and leads EcoMap, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

“We implore residents to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” Worley said. “This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm.”

Court records found on Maryland Case Search reveal that at 18 years old Billingsley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009. He was given two years of supervised probation but violated the terms and was convicted in a second-degree assault case in 2011. He served a two-year prison sentence for that case.

After being released, in 2013, Billingsley was convicted of a rape attempt where a judge handed down a 30-year sentence with an expected 2043 release date, however, 16 years of the sentence was suspended, and he was given five years of supervised probation.

According to Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Billingsley was paroled in October 2022.

