Machine Gun Kelly Defends Himself From Fan At Forbes Summit In Cleveland

Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly was forced to defend himself at yesterday’s Forbes Summit in Cleveland from a weird, crazy fan who hopped on stage.

TMZ has reported that MGK was being interviewed during the Forbes Under 30 Summit when an unknown male approached him. Kellz instantly jumped to his feet and confronted the fan who was then quickly dragged away by security.

The interview took place at the Cleveland Public Auditorium. Kelly was sitting across from Forbes editor Kristin Stoller before the bizarre incident took place.

It’s been a strange year or so for high-profile celebrities who are speaking or performing in front of public crowds. We can’t forget about the guy who rushed Dave Chappelle at a comedy event. Fans have also been throwing random things on stage at performers, including Drake, Beyonce, and 50 Cent.

Check out the video from TMZ below.

After his initial shock, MGK quickly went into self-defense mode. “Yo, what are you doing?” he said. “What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this.”

Something tells me that security went a lot easier on the unknown man than what Kellz was about to do!

MGK then sat back down and apologized to everyone for his “primal reaction.” But no one seemed bothered by his response, including Stoller, who gave MGK props for how he handled the situation.

Primal or not, fans rushing stages – whether it’s at comedians or musicians – is getting out of hand. Hopefully, there aren’t any serious injuries before this weird faze of fandom as run its course.

Information from TMZ was used in this post. To see their entire initial report, [click here].

