93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones is stamping herself on the R&B scene as she celebrates yet another major accomplishment ! The Def Jam artist released the hit single “ICU” on October 21, 2022. As of Spring 2023 “ICU” was certified Gold selling over 500,00 copies.

As of October 2023, Coco Jones makes a toast to big breakthrough with “ICU” receiving platinum status by he Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) selling over 1 million copies.

The Bel Air co-star, milestone celebration was held in Los Angelos in partnership with grey goose. Coco Jone’s stated this to her friends and fans on instagram:

Thank you to EVERYONE who made this possible and came to celebrate with me.”- @Cocojones

This amazing record “ICU”, also peaked at #1 on Billboards R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and #62 on the Billboard Hot 100 for twenty weeks straight. The song received 7.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, 5.1 million U.S. streamsand over 1,000s of downloads and altogether over 265 Million global streams across all platforms.

“ICU” is the second single from Jone’s fifth EP “What I Didn’t Tell You” . Coco Jone’s just kicked off the second leg of her EP titled tour in North America in our very own city Philadelphia at the Theatre of Living Arts.

Coco Jones is truly making a name for herself and we can agree is bringing back real R&B.

Enjoy the viral record music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtfyUvIYaKw

Coco Jones “ICU” Goes Platinum was originally published on rnbphilly.com