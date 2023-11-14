Diabetes Awareness Month: Type 1 Diabetes & Pregnancy

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and today is World Diabetes Day so it’s the perfect time to learn about all the different types of diabetes. Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes which is diabetes while pregnant, are the more common types that we hear about but there are many misconceptions surrounding each of them.

5 Black Diabetics Talk Misconceptions Of Type 1 Diabetes, Symptoms, Dating With T1D, Pregnancy + More

I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2006 and have had my ups and downs living with this immune disease so it’s always been great to connect with other Black type 1 diabetics. I am excited to bring together a few more of my T1D friends to talk about different topics throughout Diabetes Awareness month. Our first topic was Type 1 Diabetes and Pregnancy.

Jenn and Keiva, who are both Type 1 Diabetic moms, joined me on Instagram Live to talk about their pregnancy experience. They share with us how they prepared for their pregnancies, the difference in their C-Section and Vaginal deliveries and how their pregnancies lowered their A1Cs (common blood test for diabetics) plus more. We also share how important a community around you is while going through your pregnancy as well as life as a diabetic! There’s also lots of key tips for future Type 1 Diabetic moms throughout the full conversation which can be watched in the video below and make to look out for my future conversation this month!

Learn more about T1D and Pregnancy from the CDC here.

